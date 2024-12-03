Monken Named AAC Coach of the Year & Daily -Offensive Player of the Year

WEST POINT, NY. – The American Athletic Conference announced its end-of-year awards for football on Tuesday and Army Head Coach Jeff Monken was selected as Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Bryson Daily was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year. 12 Black Knights players in total were recognized on the AAC all-conference teams for their performances this season in what was Army's first season as a member of the conference.

Gracing the first team were QB Bryson Daily, C Brady Small, LG Bill Katsigiannis and S Max DiDomencio. On the second team were LT Connor Finucane, RT Lucas Scott, RG Paolo Gennarelli, RB Kanye Udoh and DL Kyle Lewis. ILB Andon Thomas and OLB Elo Modozie were selected to the third team and ILB Kalib Fortner was named an honorable mention.

Army football had previously played as an Independent football program in every season of its existence since 1890, except for a seven-season stretch where they were a member of Conference USA (1998-2004).

Head Coach Jeff Monken received Coach of the Year honors, orchestrating a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play in Army's first season as a member of the conference.

Monken's unit won its conference matchups by an average score of 35.5 to 13.38.

In his 11th season at the helm of the program, Monken holds an 80-56 record at Army, securing his 80th career game at Army last Saturday vs. UTSA. He has the second most coaching wins in Army history, only to legendary Earl "Red" Blaik (121).

Monken has led Army to great success against the other service academies, winning 12 of the last 16 contests between Air Force and Navy, which includes winning five of the last seven vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023), and six of the last eight over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023).

Monken has captured four bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021) and has led Army to win the Commander in Chief's Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, four times (2017, 2018, 2020, 2023) in the last seven seasons, also retaining the trophy in 2021.

In 2018, Monken also received national coaching recognition after a 11-2 campaign, winning the George Munger Award and the Vince Lombardi College Football Coach of the Year Award.

Senior Quarterback Bryson Daily was tabbed the Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, playing in only 10 games at the time of his selection to earn the honor.

Daily has had a record-setting season, breaking numerous of long-standing Army program records. The Abernathy, Texas native has set the single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Daily scored six touchdowns, five on the ground and one passing vs. East Carolina (10/19), the first six touchdown accounted for game by an Army player in 108 years since Elmer Oliphant's six-touchdown day in 1916.

Daily has rushed for 100 yards in nine consecutive games this season, now the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's record (8, 1990).

With one more rushing score Daily will have the record for most rushing touchdowns in AAC single-season history.

Notes/Stats as of 12.3.24 (prior to the AAC Championship Game)