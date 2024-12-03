Monken Named AAC Coach of the Year & Daily -Offensive Player of the Year

WEST POINT, NY. – The American Athletic Conference announced its end-of-year awards for football on Tuesday and Army Head Coach Jeff Monken was selected as Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Bryson Daily was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year. 12 Black Knights players in total were recognized on the AAC all-conference teams for their performances this season in what was Army's first season as a member of the conference.
Gracing the first team were QB Bryson Daily, C Brady Small, LG Bill Katsigiannis and S Max DiDomencio. On the second team were LT Connor Finucane, RT Lucas Scott, RG Paolo Gennarelli, RB Kanye Udoh and DL Kyle Lewis. ILB Andon Thomas and OLB Elo Modozie were selected to the third team and ILB Kalib Fortner was named an honorable mention.
Army football had previously played as an Independent football program in every season of its existence since 1890, except for a seven-season stretch where they were a member of Conference USA (1998-2004).
Head Coach Jeff Monken received Coach of the Year honors, orchestrating a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play in Army's first season as a member of the conference.
Monken's unit won its conference matchups by an average score of 35.5 to 13.38.
In his 11th season at the helm of the program, Monken holds an 80-56 record at Army, securing his 80th career game at Army last Saturday vs. UTSA. He has the second most coaching wins in Army history, only to legendary Earl "Red" Blaik (121).
Monken has led Army to great success against the other service academies, winning 12 of the last 16 contests between Air Force and Navy, which includes winning five of the last seven vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023), and six of the last eight over Navy (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023).
Monken has captured four bowl-game victories (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021) and has led Army to win the Commander in Chief's Trophy, a series among the other U.S. Service Academies, four times (2017, 2018, 2020, 2023) in the last seven seasons, also retaining the trophy in 2021.
In 2018, Monken also received national coaching recognition after a 11-2 campaign, winning the George Munger Award and the Vince Lombardi College Football Coach of the Year Award.
Senior Quarterback Bryson Daily was tabbed the Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, playing in only 10 games at the time of his selection to earn the honor.
Daily has had a record-setting season, breaking numerous of long-standing Army program records. The Abernathy, Texas native has set the single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Daily scored six touchdowns, five on the ground and one passing vs. East Carolina (10/19), the first six touchdown accounted for game by an Army player in 108 years since Elmer Oliphant's six-touchdown day in 1916.
Daily has rushed for 100 yards in nine consecutive games this season, now the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's record (8, 1990).
With one more rushing score Daily will have the record for most rushing touchdowns in AAC single-season history.
Notes/Stats as of 12.3.24 (prior to the AAC Championship Game)
All-Conference First Team
QB, Bryson Daily – Led the AAC in rushing yards (1,354), rushing yards per game (135.4), rushing touchdowns (25), overall scoring (150 points). Broke numerous of Army program records.
C, Brady Small – The sophomore center has started in every single game for the Black Knights since his freshman year, 23 starts and counting. Small has graded out as one of the nation's top centers by PFF holding a top 10 spot all season long. Army has totaled 400+ yards of total offense in eight out of 11 games this season.
LG, Bill Katsigiannis – The senior broke into the starting lineup for the first time this season, starting every game at left guard.
S Max DiDomenico – The senior safety has been a mainstay in the Black Knights secondary over the last several seasons, starting in every game this season. He has recorded 47.0 tackles (third on team), two interceptions and four pass breakups.
All-Conference Second Team
LT, Connor Finucane – The veteran and versatile lineman has started in 48 consecutive games across several positions on the Army offensive line dating back to the 2021 season. This season he has started every game at left tackle. Has helped pave the way for 14 100-yard rushing performances this season, notably Bryson Daily who has nine.
RT, Lucas Scott – Has started every game at right tackle this season after starting every game at right guard in 2023. Converted to the offensive line from tight end between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Is currently graded as the second-best tackle in college football by PFF.
RG, Paolo Gennarelli – A sophomore, Gennarelli has started in every game this season. He was the recipient of the Outland Trophy's National Player of the Week following his performance vs. East Carolina (Oct. 19).
RB, Kanye Udoh – The talented sophomore running back is closing in on 1,000 yards this season, currently at 906 yards on 145 carries (6.2 avg.) and has rushed for nine touchdowns. Among the nation's sophomore running backs, he ranks fifth in rushing yards. Udoh rattled off a career-best 158 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in a service academy game vs. Air Force (11/2). He has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in four games this season and his average of 82.4 rushing yards per game is fifth best in the AAC.
DL, Kyle Lewis – The senior captain started the first nine games of the season before suffering an injury. His 4.0 sacks are still second on the team as he also logged a forced fumble and 24 tackles on the season. Lewis anchored an Army defensive line which led the AAC in rushing yards allowed per game with 103 and touchdowns allowed with just ten.
All-Conference Third Team
ILB, Andon Thomas – The junior linebacker broke into the starting lineup this season, starting in every game, leading the team in tackles with 80.0.
OLB, Elo Modozie – Modozie, a sophomore has registered a team-high 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hits. He has logged five tackles for loss and has also blocked two field goals.
All-Conference Honorable Mention
ILB, Kalib Fortner – Leads the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and is second on the team with 62 tackles. Has also logged one sack.
