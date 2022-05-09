Myles Arterberry discusses surprise offer & hype visit to Army West Point
The first thing that running back prospect Myles Arterberry uttered when discussing his recruiting with GoBlackKnights.com was his interaction with the Army coaching staff and other programs that a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news