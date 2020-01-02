WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army football head coach Jeff Monken today announced the hiring of Nate Woody as defensive coordinator. A 29-year coaching veteran and a coordinator for 19 years, Woody comes to West Point after stints as a defensive analyst at Michigan (2019), defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia Tech (2018), defensive coordinator at Appalachian State (2013-17) and defensive coordinator at Wofford (2000-12).



In addition to the hiring of Woody, Monken announced that John Loose has been elevated to Assistant Head Coach. Loose was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and is in his second stint at Army, wrapping up his 14th season overall with the program. He was the linebackers coach under Bob Sutton (1992-99) and returned to West Point in 2014 to join Monken’s staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nate Woody to the Army Team,” said Monken. “Nate is a veteran coach that has led some of the nation’s top defenses year in and year out. Having faced his defenses in the past and seeing the production of his defensive units throughout his career, I am excited have him leading our men at West Point.”

“John Loose has been an influential leader during two of Army Football’s most successful eras,” said Monken. “He has a wealth of experience as a West Point coach and I know that he will continue to guide our program to success in his new role as Assistant Head Coach.”

Woody, who brings an attacking 3-4 scheme to Army, was hired to run Georgia Tech’s defense in 2018. He worked under then Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, who Monken was an assistant coach for with the Yellowjackets (2008-09), at Navy (2002-07) and at Georgia Southern (1997-01). In 2018, the Yellowjackets’ defense had a nose for the football, as they were tied for fifth nationally in fumble recoveries (13), tied for 16th in total takeaways (25) and tied for 17th in defensive touchdowns (3).











