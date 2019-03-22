Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 06:46:01 -0500') }} football Edit

New Jersey product Sanoussi Kane reels in Army West Point offer

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
M8kqqpedvt3f9qa2ivto
Rivals 2-star safety prospect Sanoussi Kane now holds offer from Army West Point
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Back in December, we reported that safety (6’1”, 195 lbs) Sanoussi Kane was hoping for an offer from the Army Black Knights who finished the 2018 campaign as the No. 19 ranked team in the country.D...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}