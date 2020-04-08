New Jersey prospect Tyler Davis talks about Army offer and his interest
When you talk to head coach Joe Wojceichowski of Lenape High School in Medford New Jersey about defensive back prospect Tyler Davis, the accolades just keep flowing.Here’s what he had to say about ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news