New York CB says yes to Army West Point after de-committing from ...
The recruiting of cornerback Kolubah Pewee has taken a slight turn on the way to his college destination.The Pirate (Tottenville High School) committed to be a Ram (Fordham University), but had a c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news