From the Official Jets Podcast …GM Joe Douglas Reviews Each Pick of the 2024 Draft (5/2), but we highlight Douglas’ conversation around 2023 Army football Captain, Jimmy Ciarlo, who today has kicked off being part of the Jets Rookie Mini-Camp in Florham Park, New Jersey

Podcast Host: How about West Point’s Jimmy ‘Choo-Choo’ Ciarlo?

Douglas: That’s my guy (chuckling). Jimmy came through our local Pro Day and it didn’t take long watching the guys go through linebacker drills ... Okay, look at this guy. Really good feet, sudden, all motor … just all motor. Flying around the field and can run and you watch a little tape and you say this guy can play. Undersize linebacker, kind of what we like. He plays fast, he plays furious, I like his speed, he has some ability in space, he can help out on special teams and he’s an Army guy.

Anytime we can get a good player that’s made of the right stuff, and that’s Jimmy you know. Getting him in my office and spending some time with him and I told him that I have a new nickname for you. Jimmy Choo-Choo Train … you are Jimmy Cho {laughing}and I’m excited to have Jimmy Choo.







