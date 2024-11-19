Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 19, 2024
Newest CFP Rankings ... Where does Army rank?
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In