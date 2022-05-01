NG Nolan Cockrill invited to Baltimore Ravens’ mini-camp

There is little doubt that defensive nose guard and captain Nolan Cockrill was one of the mainstays of Army’s 2021 defense.

Up front, he will be the biggest loss on the defensive line, with 520 snaps in 12 starts in the 2020 season, and he played 610 of the 758 defensive snaps with a PFF rating of 75.2 in 2021 Playing in a position that normally doesn’t garner a lot of stats, Cockrill recorded 40 tackles, including 7.5 TFLs and 2.5 Sacks.

He was invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game which will give him an opportunity to showcase his talents for the NFL.

“Nolan was a dominant player every game he played,” Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody shared with GoBlackKnights.com

“His technique and footwork were as good as any player I've coached at that position. He was stronger at 280 pounds than many of the 300-pound linemen he played against drawing double-team blocks and at times triple-teamed without giving ground. He made teammates around him better. He's a guy that is versatile enough to put on another 20 pounds and play nose or stay at 280 and play fullback in the NFL."