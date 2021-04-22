GoBlackKnights - Nichtern among Top 25 for Tewaaraton Award

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Junior Brendan Nichtern was named to the group of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, which is given top male and female college lacrosse player in the country.

The Tewaaraton picked from a selection committee comprising former college coaches, appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Nichtern leads the Black Knights and is seventh in the nation in points per game at 5.38. He is sixth in the country in assists per game and leads the Patriot League at 2.88 per contest. Nichtern has scored at least five points in seven of eight games this season.

In career numbers, he currently sits 11th on Army’s all-time scoring list and became only the fourth player all-time to reach 100 career assists after he posted four against Boston University on Saturday.

The men’s list of nominees features players from 15 different schools — Duke, Denver and Virginia each have three. The women’s list of nominees features players from 16 schools, led by North Carolina’s four players. Nichtern is joined by Lehigh's Mike Sisselberger as the two players represented by the Patriot League.

The five finalists will be picked in mid-May before the NCAA championships and chosen at the conclusion of the season.