GoBlackKnights - Nichtern, Hudgins Lead Army in League Postseason Honors

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Juniors Brendan Nichtern and Marcus Hudgins led the Patriot League men’s lacrosse postseason awards as the pair were recipients of two of the major awards given out on Tuesday.

Nichtern was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and Hudgins earned Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.

The pair were also joined by Bobby Abshire on the All-Patriot League First Team, while Gunner Philipp, Kyle Beyer and Wyatt Schupler earned second team accolades.

“Marcus and Brendan have been outstanding this season and I am pleased that the Patriot League coaches voted them as the Defensive and Offensive player of the year,” head coach Joe Alberici said. “They are both so deserving of this distinction. Both being tremendous team players, I am certain they see these individual awards as a collaborative effort of all of their teammates. They are both tremendous competitors and the fact that they compete against each other everyday in practice has excelled their individual development.”

The four-time 2021 offensive player of the week, Nichtern finished the regular-season averaging 2.30 goals per game, 2.80 assists per game and 5.10 points per game. Nichtern’s assists and points per game ranks first in the Patriot League this season. The junior has scored 72 goals and dished 105 assists for 177 points to go with 47 ground balls in his three seasons at Army.

“Brendan has been our go to player for all three of his remarkable seasons in a Black Knight uniform,” Alberici added. “His continual improvement, unselfish play and leadership has made this season his best thus far. He is intelligent, skilled and has great vision making him a handful for opposing defenses.”

Hudgins wrapped up the regular-season picking up 30 ground balls and nabbing 20 caused turnovers in 10 starts. He averaged 2.00 caused turnovers per game this season to rank tied for 10th nationally, all while guarding the opponent’s top offensive threat each week. Hudgins was named defensive player of the week on April 12 after collecting a team-high and season-best six ground balls and two caused turnovers in the 12-7 win over Loyola Maryland.

“Marcus has been a disruptive force on the defensive end,” Alberici said. “He has routinely neutralized opponents top scoring threats and has created turnovers with relentless energy on the perimeter of the defense. Marcus has continued to improve different parts of his game and is without a doubt amongst the nation’s best defenders.”

Abshire was named to the first team after playing in all 10 games and has 15 goals and five assists for 20 points this season heading into the tournament semifinals. He set new career highs in goals and points in 2021. He had six points in the win over No. 4 Syracuse and posted a hat trick against Holy Cross on March 27.

Schupler earned second team honors after posting a 9.13 goals against average and a .574 save percentage which ranks among the best in the league. He has made double digit saves in nine games this year and was named Patriot League goalie of the week four times during the 2021 season.

Philipp has played in eight games with eight starts this season and has scored 12 goals and added an assist for 13 points. He also picked up 10 ground balls so far in 2021. He posted multiple goals in four games, including a hat trick against No. 4 Syracuse on Feb. 21.

Beyer was selected for a postseason honor for the first time in his career and has been key to Army’s defense that ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense. He posted 11 caused turnovers and 18 ground balls in the regular season.

The Black Knights earned a bye into the Patriot League Semifinals in the upcoming league tournament and will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between Loyola and Navy. The semifinal game is set for Friday evening with a time to be announced.

2021 Men’s Lacrosse All-Patriot League and Major Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point, Jr., A

Defensive Player of the Year – Marcus Hudgins, Army West Point, Jr., D

Faceoff Specialist of the Year – Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh, Jr., FO

Goalkeeper of the Year – Spencer Rees, Navy, Sr., GK

Rookie of the Year – Peter Lehman, Lafayette, Fr., A

The William Lawson

Coach of the Year – Kevin Cassese, Lehigh





First Team

Brendan Nichtern, Army West Point, Jr., A

Tommy Schelling, Lehigh, Jr., A

Kevin Lindley, Loyola Maryland, Sr., A

Aidan Olmstead, Loyola Maryland, Sr., A

Bob Abshire, Army West Point, Jr., M

John Sidorski, Lehigh, So., M

Peter Swindell, Loyola Maryland, Gr., M

Patrick Skalniak, Navy, So., M

Marcus Hudgins, Army West Point, Jr., D

Anthony Tangredi, Loyola Maryland, Lehigh, Jr., D

Cam Wyers, Loyola Maryland, Loyola Maryland, Jr., D

Nick Franchuk, Navy, Sr., D

Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh, Jr., FO

Ryan McNulty, Loyola Maryland, Gr., LSM

Matt Higgins, Loyola Maryland, Sr., SSDM

Spencer Rees, Navy, Sr., GK





Second Team

Vince D’Alto, Boston University, Jr., A

Brian Minicus, Colgate, Jr., A

Cole Kirst, Lehigh, Jr., A

Christian Daniel, Navy, Sr., A

Gunner Phillipp, Army West Point, Jr., M

Christian Quadrino, Boston University, Fr., M

Andrew Eichelberger, Lehigh, Gr., M

Evan James, Loyola Maryland, So., M

Kyle Beyer, Army West Point, Sr., D

Bryant Boswell, Bucknell, Sr., D

Chris Conlin, Holy Cross, Jr., D

Jackson Bonitz, Navy, Fr., D

Bailey Savio, Loyola Maryland, Sr., FO

Teddy Leggett, Lehigh, Sr., LSM

Tim Griffin, Navy, Sr., SSDM

Wyatt Schupler, Army West Point, Jr., GK



