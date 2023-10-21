Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

A.M. Allan here and Saturday evening, the 19th LSU Tigers offense was clearly on display and they showed why they are one of only two teams in the nation that is in the top ten in rushing and passing.

Conversely, that Army offense was shut out for 2nd week in a row, which is a plight that Coach Jeff Monken will have to find answers to if the team is going to end their current four-game losing streak.

It is hard to identify any clear-cut positives from such a lopsided loss, but the Black Knights didn’t quit, but that’s expected from a Monken-coached team.

Secondly, seeing some of the “youngsters” receive significant playing time on Saturday, shed some light on the future of Army football.

Two freshmen started in the backfield. As running Kayne Udoh continued his production and quarterback Champ Harris, who was making his first start in the Black & Gold showed that he has solid upside.

But let’s turn this over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono for his post-game recap.