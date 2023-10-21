No. 19 LSU dominates Army on both sides of the ball, 62-0
Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
A.M. Allan here and Saturday evening, the 19th LSU Tigers offense was clearly on display and they showed why they are one of only two teams in the nation that is in the top ten in rushing and passing.
Conversely, that Army offense was shut out for 2nd week in a row, which is a plight that Coach Jeff Monken will have to find answers to if the team is going to end their current four-game losing streak.
It is hard to identify any clear-cut positives from such a lopsided loss, but the Black Knights didn’t quit, but that’s expected from a Monken-coached team.
Secondly, seeing some of the “youngsters” receive significant playing time on Saturday, shed some light on the future of Army football.
Two freshmen started in the backfield. As running Kayne Udoh continued his production and quarterback Champ Harris, who was making his first start in the Black & Gold showed that he has solid upside.
But let’s turn this over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono for his post-game recap.
Joe's Game Recap & Summary
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Army
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LSU
|
14
|
24
|
10
|
14
|
62
Post-Game Presser: Head Coach Jeff Monken,
Post-Game Presser: OL Connor Finucane & LB Jimmy Ciarlo
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|LSU
|
1st
|
12:05
|
|
0
|
7
|
1st
|
5:26
|
Brian Thomas Jr. 86 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Damian Ramos Kick)2 plays, 92 yards, 0:52
|
0
|
14
|
2nd
|
14:22
|
Brian Thomas Jr. 8 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Damian Ramos Kick)3 plays, 33 yards, 1:13
|
0
|
21
|
2nd
|
9:08
|
ayden Daniels 1 Yd Run (Damian Ramos Kick)5 plays, 37 yards, 2:20
|
0
|
28
|
2nd
|
2:19
|
Damian Ramos 35 Yd Field Goal7 plays, 24 yards, 2:42
|
0
|
31
|
2nd
|
0:57
|
Malik Nabers 26 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Damian Ramos Kick)3 plays, 72 yards, 0:27
|
0
|
38
|
3rd
|
9:07
|
Malik Nabers 51 Yd pass from Garrett Nussmeier (Damian Ramos Kick)4 plays, 72 yards, 1:22
|
0
|
45
|
3rd
|
1:48
|
Damian Ramos 32 Yd Field Goal11 plays, 20 yards, 5:25
|
0
|
48
|
4th
|
4:40
|
Noah Cain 2 Yd Run (Damian Ramos Kick)13 plays, 60 yards, 8:20
|
0
|
55
|
4th
|
0:40
|
Trey Holly 67 Yd Run (Damian Ramos Kick)3 plays, 70 yards, 1:53
|
0
|
62
|
FINAL
|
0
|
62
Key Notes & Stats:
• Saturday's game was the first time that Army has played in Baton Rouge, LA
• For the 2nd straight game, frosh running Kayne Udoh rushed over the century mark
• LSU had 570 yards in total offense compared to Army's 193
• For the 2nd game in a row, the Black Knights were without WR Isaiah Alston
• Cooper Allan averaged 47 yards per punt on Saturday, with two inside the 20-yard line
• Three freshmen started on offense for the Black Knights on Saturday. Center Brady Small; Running Back Kayne Udoh and Quarterback Champ Harris.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel