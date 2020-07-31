GoBlackKnights - Norcross (GA) OL Tanner Bivins is all in with Army West Point

Just 8-days ago, offensive line prospect Tanner Bivins told GoBlackKnights.com in a previous article ... “I love West Point ... It is one of my top schools,” he declared at that time.

Then two days ago, the 6-foot-2, 300 pounder who is out of Wesleyan School in Norcross, Georgia reached back out to us letting us know that he was about to pull the trigger and extend his verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights. However, he wanted to put that on pause until Friday, whereby he would be making his official announcement.

Well, it’s Friday and Bivins is now a Black Knight and part of the Army football brotherhood and 2021 recruiting class.

Let’s take a look back to Wednesday when he reached out to the Army coaching staff to let them know that he is committing to the program.

“I notified them around 6:45 today,” said Bivins on Tuesday. “I informed Coach (Saga) Tuitele and (Brent) Davis) at the same time followed by Head Coach (Jeff) Monken.”

He (Monken) was really excited for me to join the Brotherhood. After I informed him, he just congratulated me and reiterated how excited he was for me to be an Army Black Night.