GoBlackKnights - Norcross (GA) OL Tanner Bivins is all in with Army West Point

Norcross (GA) OL Tanner Bivins is all in with Army West Point
Just 8-days ago, offensive line prospect Tanner Bivins told GoBlackKnights.com in a previous article ... “I love West Point ... It is one of my top schools,” he declared at that time.
Then two days ago, the 6-foot-2, 300 pounder who is out of Wesleyan School in Norcross, Georgia reached back out to us letting us know that he was about to pull the trigger and extend his verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights. However, he wanted to put that on pause until Friday, whereby he would be making his official announcement.
Well, it’s Friday and Bivins is now a Black Knight and part of the Army football brotherhood and 2021 recruiting class.
Let’s take a look back to Wednesday when he reached out to the Army coaching staff to let them know that he is committing to the program.
“I notified them around 6:45 today,” said Bivins on Tuesday. “I informed Coach (Saga) Tuitele and (Brent) Davis) at the same time followed by Head Coach (Jeff) Monken.”
He (Monken) was really excited for me to join the Brotherhood. After I informed him, he just congratulated me and reiterated how excited he was for me to be an Army Black Night.
Monken along his staff are not the only ones who are excited about Bivins’ commitment. Fellow 2021 commit and future O-line teammate Jacob Smith played a role in recruiting Bivins, as the Black Knights have another more than capable lineman as part of their recruiting class.
“I have been in close contact with Jacob and he was excited about me joining him at Army,” said Bivins, who is one of the few pledges that has actually visited the academy.
“I visited back in early March,” he stated. “The deciding factors were the coaches, campus, family mentality, and a variety of degrees that they offer in the business field.”
“I am not anxious, I am excited,” added the O-lineman of his decision, as well as be part of Army’s triple-option offense.
GBK Analysis:
Bivins is a really good player, and probably the best O-line commit thus far. Mauler inside guy who is very athletic and light on his feet. Excellent wrestler. Had all three academies offered and he had a South Carolina offer at one point.
Stay tuned as GoBlackKnights.com will have the breakdown of Bivins’ commitment and the impact his pledge will have on this 2021 recruiting class, so keep it right here as we have you covered with all the latest.
