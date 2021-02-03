GoBlackKnights - NSD (2/3): The Katy Trio make it official

When it comes to the Katy High School football program, which is one of the top in the country and the Army Black Knights football program, there is plenty of synergy between the two institutions. The feeling around the Army West Point program is that Katy is a school that the Army coaching staff believes in, but also that program has great alignment with not only the Black Knights football program, but West Point the institution. Now don’t get us wrong, there are other college programs that have tapped into the talent at this prestigious high school program. For example, you have Hunter Washington heading to Florida State; Dalton Johnson off to Arizona; Fernando Garza is Texas A&M bound; Brandon Campbell is headed to Trojan territory at USC and the list goes on. But our focus are the trio of headed to Army West Point

NSD: The Katy Trio from left to right: Shephard Bowling, Bill Katsigiannis and Omarrian Aigbedion

Army West Point Bound - The Katy Trio Signed Today

“I’m super excited it’s a dream I’ve always had to play Division 1 football at the highest level and West Point gave me the best opportunity to do that,” shared 6-foot-3, 280 offensive lineman, Omarrian Aigbedion. “Then on top of that having two other teammates going with me … there’s no better feeling.” The two other teammates that Aigbedion is referring to are linebacker Shepherd Bowling and fellow offensive lineman, Bill Katsigiannis. “It’s unreal me and my teammates love playing with each other so four more years is a really good feeling,” added Aigbedion, whose comments actually duplicate those of Shepherd.

“It feels great, I’m very excited to finally be able to get past the recruiting part of things and get into actually working and learning as I get ready before I come up,” said the 6-foot-0, 210 pound Bowling. “It’s great to know I have guys who I have been friends with and share the same values as me going up with me. Also, just to already have some people I know being there with me is helpful, and to know that they are going to be working just as hard as me and be as disciplined and committed to coming in and having an impact.”