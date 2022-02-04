NSD Bonus: 3-Star RB Kanye Udoh commits to Army West Point

In yesterday’s press conference with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, GBK's Joe Iacono started off the Q&A by asking the Army mentor his thoughts on the 2022 recruiting class. As he has done in the past, he indicated that he can’t talk about any specific prospects that Army has signed. But to start off, Monken jokingly said that an old coach once said in when referring to recruits … “they all come highly recommended.” What he also stated in a more serious tone, when once again discussing the recruiting class in general, “you never truly know, I don’t think until probably their 2nd year after they’ve either been through prep school program or their freshman year with us, we really start to get an idea of what kind of player they’re going to be.” But here at GoBlackKnights.com can talk specifics and even project what a player may be able to add to the program immediately and of course long term. This brings us to running back Kayne Udoh, who is a 3-Star local talent out of Richland, New Jersey by the way of St. Augustine High School.

RB Kanye Udoh during 2021 Rivals Camp in New Jersey

Ironically, when other Rivals sites wrote articles on the talented player throughout the recruiting season, Army was never mentioned in those respective articles, and so from the Black Knights’ perspective, he was a hidden jewel. Army has had other 3-star prospects, and many have gone on to have solid football careers at West Point. But perhaps not since former Black Knight Kenneth Brinson, have they come in with a resume of offers as Udoh has. The 6-foot-0, 207 pounder has scholarship offers from Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, and West Virginia just to name a few.

The Official Visit & NSD

NSD: Kany Udoh officially joined the Army Black Knights 2022 recruiting class

Last weekend, Udoh and his parents made their way to West Point for his official visit, which was the Garden State residence's first time on campus, but according to the talented running back, it was an experience that he won’t forget. “My player host was Tyson Riley and I connected with all of the coaches,” explained Udoh, as he went on to recall the highlights of his OV. “The thing that stood out to me the most is all the people that West Point produces and how now nice their campus was.” “My visit exceed my expectations and it was really nice to meet everyone. The coaches were all amazing people and outside of football it’s what West Point can do for you in life and setting up your career.” His visit truly served as a measuring stick against the other programs that had offered him, and according to Udoh, Army Head Jeff Monken and the staff added no pressure on him while on campus last weekend. “He (Monken) just told me that I could commit any time in a prior conversation, so when he called me over the weekend I decided that’s the best time for me to commit … so I committed to Coach Monken over the weekend before signing day,” declared the jubilant running back, who recruiting has been handled by coaches Mike Viti and Matt Drinkall. “Coach Monken was excited that I committed and so was coach Coach Drinkall and Coach Viti.

GBK Analysis

When it comes to fit, Udoh will be an A or B back in Army’s triple-option offense. However, the team can get him the ball is the ultimate goal.