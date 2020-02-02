O-Line prospect Davis Wulf commits to Army during his OV to West Point
“Everything was top notch ... The coaches, the players, facilities, and food,” offensive line prospect Davis Wulf told GoBlackKnights.com this morning as he was leaving is Army West Point official ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news