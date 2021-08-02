O-Lineman prospect Tyler Lee selects Army West Point over Harvard
It was just 10-days ago that Offensive Lineman Tyler Lee narrowed his college choices down to Army West Point and Harvard.
Well Lee becomes the 2nd player out of Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas to join the Black Knights’ 2022 recruiting class, as fellow teammate and QB Cale Hellums also extended his verbal.
“I told coach t this past Monday,” shared the 6-foot-3, 290 pounder referring to his commitment conversation with Coach (Saga) Tuiteli, Army’s O-Line coach. “I also talked to Coach (Jeff) Monken and he said he was very excited about my commitment.
With 12 offers on his resume, he shared with GoBlackKnights.com what lead to his decision to call West Point his eventual college home.
“All the benefits that come with West Point were really good and all the coaches were super down to earth and the team seemed really cool,” stated Lee, who took a June 27th unofficial visit to the academy, as he spoke about how he and Hellums initially talked about the possibility of attended the academy together.
“We had talked about going there together and then after we both visited there we knew it was where we wanted to go.”
And Hellums had his own thoughts about being together with his teammate at the next and wearing the Black & Gold of the Army Black Knights.
“It’s awesome having Tyler come to West Point,” explained Hellums. “It gives us the opportunity to able to team up together for another 4-years. Tyler is a great dude and a fun person to be around on and off the field. He is a monster on the line as well. It makes me even more excited.”
Lee currently holds a 93.5 GPA and it has yet to be determine if he will be entering the academy as a direct admit or via the USMAPS.
