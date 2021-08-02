O-Lineman prospect Tyler Lee selects Army West Point over Harvard

It was just 10-days ago that Offensive Lineman Tyler Lee narrowed his college choices down to Army West Point and Harvard.

Well Lee becomes the 2nd player out of Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas to join the Black Knights’ 2022 recruiting class, as fellow teammate and QB Cale Hellums also extended his verbal.

“I told coach t this past Monday,” shared the 6-foot-3, 290 pounder referring to his commitment conversation with Coach (Saga) Tuiteli, Army’s O-Line coach. “I also talked to Coach (Jeff) Monken and he said he was very excited about my commitment.

With 12 offers on his resume, he shared with GoBlackKnights.com what lead to his decision to call West Point his eventual college home.

“All the benefits that come with West Point were really good and all the coaches were super down to earth and the team seemed really cool,” stated Lee, who took a June 27th unofficial visit to the academy, as he spoke about how he and Hellums initially talked about the possibility of attended the academy together.

“We had talked about going there together and then after we both visited there we knew it was where we wanted to go.”