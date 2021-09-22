OC Brent Davis, QB Christian Anderson and LB Malkelm Morrison chime in

Army is 3-0 and has looked impressive while beating Georgia State, Western Kentucky and most recently UConn to start the year.

Of course there were many questions for the Black Knights to answer before the season began, especially at quarterback.

However, the team is off to a solid start, but as you will hear from Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis, along with QB Christian Anderson and OLB, Malkelm Morrison there is still plenty of room for improvement.



