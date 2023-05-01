When it comes to Army West Point, big (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) offensive line prospect Parker Getter has two notable markers from the Black Knights.

First and foremost, he has picked up an offer from the historic school and has been invited to the program’s Knight on the Hudson, which is on June 9th.

The June visit will be Getter's first visit to West Point, as the prospect who is out of Glenwood Community High School in Glenwood, Iowa chatted with GBK regarding his offer from the Black Knights.

“I got offered on March 22nd by Coach (Matt) Drinkall,” said the O-Lineman. “Basically right away he called and said he was gonna offer and he loved the film he saw of me and I was at a loss of words because I wasn’t expecting an offer on the first phone call.”

“When he came out and offered I didn’t know what to say, but I was happy and joyed to receive an offer … then he went into great detail about how great West Point was and I need to get up for a visit and I’m planning on going up sometime in June to hit up West Point and see what it’s about.”

“On to your second question about how much I knew about West Point before Coach Drinkall,” said the pumped up Getter. “I knew a decent amount about it and the tradition there and what they were, who it is and the huge Army-Navy game every year, but he gave me a lot more insight into the program and what Army football could do for my future as a person.”