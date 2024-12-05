Official AAC Championship Game: Army-Tulane (12/5) Fan Prediction Thread

If we have said it once, we have said it a thousand times … the Army Football Fanbase is not only one of the most knowledgeable but also one of the most active fans around, especially here on GoBlackKnights.com.

The Black Knights’ fans' input on the premium message board (The 12th Knight) proves that point.

That brings us to one of our weekly interactive features, the Fan Prediction Thread, where the breakdown by fans supporting their predictions is always insightful and intriguing.