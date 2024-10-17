Advertisement
Published Oct 17, 2024
Official Army-East Carolina Game (10/19) Fan Prediction Thread
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
The Army Football Fanbase is not only one of the most knowledgeable but also one of the most active fans around, especially here on GoBlackKnights.com.

The Black Knights’ fans' input on the premium message board (The 12th Knight) proves that point.

That brings us to one of our weekly interactive features, the Fan Prediction Thread, where the breakdown by fans supporting their predictions is always insightful and intriguing.

GBK's Army-East Carolina Fan Prediction Thread

Well, here we are once again, and it is prediction time … so fans, make your voice heard and CLICK HERE to add your prediction and comments for Saturday’s upcoming Army-Tulsa game.

NOTABLE: Will Saturday's game be the 2024 season debut for explosive slotback, Tyrell Robinson?

2024 ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS DEPTH CHART 

Black Knights Offense - 2 Deep Depth Chart
PositionNameJersey No. 

LT


Connor Finucane

Jordyn Law

60

77

LG


Bill Katsigiannis

Braden Bartosh

53

50

CENTER

Brady Small

Lane Parks

51

72

RG

Paolo Gennarelli

Will Jeffcoat

71

59

RT

Lucas Scott

Henry Appleton

65

58

QB

Bryson Daily

Dewayne Coleman

13

10

RB

Kanye Udoh

Jake Rendina

6

33

RB

Miles Stewart

Hayden Reed

22

8

SB

Noah Short

Tyrell Robinson

15

21

WR

Liam Fortner

Casey Reynolds

4

87

TE

David Crossan

Teddy Williams

85

83

Black Knights Defense - 2 Deep Depth Chart
PositionNameJersey No.

DL

Kyle Lewis

Trey Sofia

95

91

NT

Kody Harris-Miller

Jacob Tuioti

52

62

DL

Jack Latore

Dre Miller

92

97

OLB

Elo Modozie

Eric Ford

18

40

OLB

Chance Keith

Josiah Banks

2

25

ILB

Andon Thomas

Adam Cash

51

29

ILB

Kalib Fortner

Brett Gerena

53

36

CB

Donavon Platt

Justin Weaver

28

5

SS

Casey Larkin

Collin Matteson

20

30

FS

Max DiDomenico

Stephen Nnadozie

6

3

CB

Jaydan Mayes

Damon Washington

7

16

Black Knights Specialists - 2 Deep Depth Chart
PositionNameJersey No. 

P

James Wagenseller

Cooper Allan

46

38

K

Trey Gronotte

96

KO

Trey Gronotte

96

H

Matthew Rhodes

99

LS

Owen Walter

55

KR

Lloyd Benson

Miles Stewart

23

22

PR

Lloyd Benson

Justin Weaver

23

5

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

