Official Army-North Texas Game (11/9) Fan Prediction Thread

in other news
Minus Daily: Army's 'D' & RB Kanye Udoh step up in 20-3 win over Air Force
The #21 Black Knights found themselves in their first real battle of the season, but prevailed, 20-3 over Air Force
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Air Force (11/12)
It's Showtime as the #21 Army Black Knights host Air Force. Come inside GBK & join other fans for game-time chatter
DB Tyquawn Murphy joins the Black Knights 2025 Recruiting Class
The Black Knights have just picked up another quality defensive commit in defensive back Tyquawn Murphy.
Army hosting big recruiting weekend vs Air Force
The 21st ranked Army Black Knights are ready for a massive recruiting weekend as the Black Knights are at home at West
Post-Practice (10/30) Interview with Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody
On Saturday, Army begins the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series vs. Air Force
On Saturday, the No. 18/19 ranked Black Knights hit the road to take on North Texas (5-3) in Denton, TX.
The vibe within the walls of the program, as well as outside of the academy, where fans from various platforms are embracing this outstanding season from Army, where the team currently holds an 8-0 record and they are currently ranked in the Top 25 of college football.
Obviously, the biggest question surrounding Saturday’s upcoming game is the availability of QB Bryson Daily, who missed last Saturday’s contest versus Air Force for an undisclosed sickness/injury.
With being said, CLICK HERE to chime in with your prediction for Saturday's (11/9) upcoming contest.
