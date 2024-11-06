Official Army-North Texas Game (11/9) Fan Prediction Thread

On Saturday, the No. 18/19 ranked Black Knights hit the road to take on North Texas (5-3) in Denton, TX.

The vibe within the walls of the program, as well as outside of the academy, where fans from various platforms are embracing this outstanding season from Army, where the team currently holds an 8-0 record and they are currently ranked in the Top 25 of college football.

Obviously, the biggest question surrounding Saturday’s upcoming game is the availability of QB Bryson Daily, who missed last Saturday’s contest versus Air Force for an undisclosed sickness/injury.