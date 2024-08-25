Since the Jeff Monken Football Era at West Point, there has been a consistent flow of former Army Black Knights who we see making NFL rosters each year.

Well, this 2024 season is no different. As the NFL clubs get ready for that August 28th cutoff, which is the claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon, New York time … there are several former Army players like Cole Christiansen, Elijah Riley, Brett Toth, Andre Carter and Jon Rhattigan, who will be looking to hold their spots.

But GBK is where the Army fans discuss the latest ...