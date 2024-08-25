PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Official GBK former Army Black Knights in the NFL Chatter

New York Giants Safety Elijah Riley
New York Giants Safety Elijah Riley (Matthew Swensen & Evan Pinkus/NY Giants)
Since the Jeff Monken Football Era at West Point, there has been a consistent flow of former Army Black Knights who we see making NFL rosters each year.

Well, this 2024 season is no different. As the NFL clubs get ready for that August 28th cutoff, which is the claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon, New York time … there are several former Army players like Cole Christiansen, Elijah Riley, Brett Toth, Andre Carter and Jon Rhattigan, who will be looking to hold their spots.

But GBK is where the Army fans discuss the latest ...

