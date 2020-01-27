Official Visit triggers commitment from DE David Crossan
Back on June 22nd, defensive end prospect David Crossan made his initial visit to Army West Point and this past weekend, the 6-foot-3, 230 pounder registered his official, along with several other ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news