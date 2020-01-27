News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 07:14:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Official Visit triggers commitment from DE David Crossan

Defensive end prospect David Crossan
Defensive end prospect David Crossan
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Back on June 22nd, defensive end prospect David Crossan made his initial visit to Army West Point and this past weekend, the 6-foot-3, 230 pounder registered his official, along with several other ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}