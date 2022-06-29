OG Christopher Luna discusses his commitment to Army
When we talk about offensive lineman Chris Luna, we truly get the sense that he is going to surprise a lot of folks who ignored his potential and upside, as he will be bringing his talents to Army West Point.
Like former Rivals 3-star player and current Army offensive lineman David Hoyt, Luna is a product of Tampa Catholic High School, whereby he committed to the Black Knights yesterday and is a solid pick-up for Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff.
Luna is extremely athletic and agile and truthfully, his film doesn't give him credit for how athletic he is.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder reached out to GBK yesterday to inform us of his decision to wear the Black & Gold of Army.
“I called Coach (Daryl) Dixon this morning to tell him that I was locked and ready to commit,” explained Luna. “They (coaching staff) sort of had an idea that I was really really interested, so it was just a good overall talk with him and Coach (Jeff) Monken today.”
“Coach Monken was very excited {laughing}. He got on the phone with me as soon as got off the phone with Coach Dixon and was just very happy to see that I wanted to be a part of the brotherhood.”
Luna, whose initial and only visit to West Point came during Junior Day/Spring Game, talked about what factors led him to his decision.
“My decision ultimately came down to Army showing me an immense amount of love for a while and I felt very comfortable with the coaching staff and it felt like home while I was up there,” he explained, he also shared that his decision was not made in a vacuum.
“The best advice I’ve gotten is to make sure you see yourself at the certain school for 4 years and I got the advice from my older brother actually … who is in college.”
Luna shared that he was impressed with the 2023 class that has been assembled by the Army coaching staff.
“I feel like the 2023 class is something very special,” he stated. “We are going to set the tone for the Army program for years to come and yes I have recently been in contact with them. And it (making his college decision) feels like stress has been lifted off my shoulders. Now I can just focus and take my team to a state championship this year.”
Luna, who holds a 3.4 GPA will make his first stop at the USMAPS.