OG Christopher Luna discusses his commitment to Army

When we talk about offensive lineman Chris Luna, we truly get the sense that he is going to surprise a lot of folks who ignored his potential and upside, as he will be bringing his talents to Army West Point.

Like former Rivals 3-star player and current Army offensive lineman David Hoyt, Luna is a product of Tampa Catholic High School, whereby he committed to the Black Knights yesterday and is a solid pick-up for Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff.

Luna is extremely athletic and agile and truthfully, his film doesn't give him credit for how athletic he is.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder reached out to GBK yesterday to inform us of his decision to wear the Black & Gold of Army.

“I called Coach (Daryl) Dixon this morning to tell him that I was locked and ready to commit,” explained Luna. “They (coaching staff) sort of had an idea that I was really really interested, so it was just a good overall talk with him and Coach (Jeff) Monken today.”

“Coach Monken was very excited {laughing}. He got on the phone with me as soon as got off the phone with Coach Dixon and was just very happy to see that I wanted to be a part of the brotherhood.”