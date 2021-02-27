Ohio Athlete commits to the 2021 Army Black Knights recruiting class
Come on now, we have been there before. It’s that player who is not going to catch your immediate attention in the 40, because he doesn’t blow it up at 4.3 or his vertical and his current size may ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news