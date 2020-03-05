3-Star OL Brock Dieu chimes in on his offer/interest in the Black Knights
Presently Rivals 3-star offensive line prospect Brock Dieu has 12 offers ranging from Oregon, Northern Arizona, Yale, San Jose State, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Cornell, Colomb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news