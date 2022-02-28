OL, Izaiah Souriolle: Busy weekend with Army offer and Rivals Camp
For Izaiah Souriolle, it clearly was a busy weekend, as the 6-foot-2, 300 pounder pulled in an offer from the Army Black Knights of West Point. In addition, he also participated in the Rivals Camp ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news