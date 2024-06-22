OL Judd Taylor verbally commits to the Black Knights
Back on June 4th in our initial conversation with offensive line prospect Judd Taylor, his only offer was from the Black Knights of Army West Point.Here we are on June 22nd and the 6-foot-4, 270-po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news