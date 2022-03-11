OL prospect Patrick Valent chimes in on his offer from the Black Knights
“Just this morning and it was Coach (Jeff) Monken who extended the offer,” declared Patrick Valent, during his March 2nd conversation with GoBlackKnights.com and the offer received from the Army Bl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news