News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 18:11:32 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Troy Everett discusses his recent offer from Army West Point

Free GBK Trial Subscription until August 10th
Free GBK Trial Subscription until August 10th
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Big OL prospect Troy Everett now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights
Big OL prospect Troy Everett now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights

You can add the name Troy Everett to the list of 2021 lineman prospects who have pulled in an offer the Army Black Knights.GoBlackKnights.com caught up with the 6-foot-3, 285 pounder who plays guar...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}