OLB Major Newman is the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class
Well if the first name of the newest member of the Army 2022 recruiting class is a barometer of his upcoming success at West Point and becoming an Army Officer, then Major Newman decision to verbal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news