On the Hudson: Hard-hitting LB Emaud Triplett says yes to Army
As it has already been documented here on GoBlackKnights.com, the Black Knights are truly making headway on the recruiting trail, as the linebacker Emaud Triplett is one of five prospects that comm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news