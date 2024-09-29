PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Parents Perspective: "On A Mission In 2024"

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

As a fan, it is very easy to get lost in the sauce when you discuss college athletics and even more specifically, college football.

The ever-changing climate has many wondering what is next, especially with the allure of money being placed in the face of many athletes. And if you can't get the money (or quality playing time) at University ‘A’ perhaps University ‘B’ could be your paradise.

Needless to say, there are plus and minus components in the collegiate world of football, and the “student-athlete” is viewed in a completely different light than they were just 5 years ago.

One common denominator that exists amongst all the players is that they have parents.

Research and common sense suggest that family support and encouragement are critical to students developing resilience and a sense of purpose. In fact, student persistence increases with parent engagement by up to 15%. The positive impact of parent involvement on college students is also reflected in higher GPAs of about 0.5 points.

This GBK Parents' Perspective segment is "On A Mission In 2024”. There is no doubt based on Army's impressive 4-0 start to the 2024 football campaign that Head Coach Jeff Monken, his staff, and players are on a mission. However, as our parental guests will share with you … it is more than touchdowns, tackles, and receptions.

Yes, we will talk football and the mission of the Black Knights, but also as parents, their encouragement and support along the way to ensure that their sons continue to maintain the true north of their overall mission.

As such, GBK's Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat with 3 sets of Army West Point Football parents as they discussed various topics.

They are Darrell & Christi Comer Daily (QB Bryson Daily’s parents); Emmanuel Udoh & Kathryn Gilliam (RB Kanye Udoh’s parents) & Tracie & Gino DiDomenico (Safety Max DiDomenico’s parents).

