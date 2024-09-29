As a fan, it is very easy to get lost in the sauce when you discuss college athletics and even more specifically, college football.

The ever-changing climate has many wondering what is next, especially with the allure of money being placed in the face of many athletes. And if you can't get the money (or quality playing time) at University ‘A’ perhaps University ‘B’ could be your paradise.

Needless to say, there are plus and minus components in the collegiate world of football, and the “student-athlete” is viewed in a completely different light than they were just 5 years ago.

One common denominator that exists amongst all the players is that they have parents.

Research and common sense suggest that family support and encouragement are critical to students developing resilience and a sense of purpose. In fact, student persistence increases with parent engagement by up to 15%. The positive impact of parent involvement on college students is also reflected in higher GPAs of about 0.5 points.

This GBK Parents' Perspective segment is "On A Mission In 2024”. There is no doubt based on Army's impressive 4-0 start to the 2024 football campaign that Head Coach Jeff Monken, his staff, and players are on a mission. However, as our parental guests will share with you … it is more than touchdowns, tackles, and receptions.

Yes, we will talk football and the mission of the Black Knights, but also as parents, their encouragement and support along the way to ensure that their sons continue to maintain the true north of their overall mission.