Parents' Perspective: Patrick & Desiree Morrison - Journey To The NFL

One of our most enjoyable features here on GoBlackKnights.com is what we call “Parents Perspective”. Not only have we received extremely positive feedback from the diehard Army football fanbase, but also those casual fans as well.

But as much as enjoy the feedback, it is safe to say that over the years it is our honor to engage with the parents that we have covered and the various features that fall under this category.

Anyone who follows football will know that this past week was the 2022 NFL Draft and with that historic annual event comes many stories of players, families, coaches, etc.

Needless to say, it is a special moment for these young men who have truly put in the work. Even those highly ranked NFL prospects, who know they may be chosen in the Top 10 of the draft are often brought to tears when their name is called because the dream now has come true on many levels.

And through the players’ tears, there are often the joy, smiles and even tears from the parents, who have been there before that player became “the player”.

This brings us to our GBK Parents' Perspective: Patrick & Desiree Morrison, whose son is Army defensive back Malkelm Morrison and will be signing as a Free Agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.



