Parents' Perspective: Patrick & Desiree Morrison - Journey To The NFL
One of our most enjoyable features here on GoBlackKnights.com is what we call “Parents Perspective”. Not only have we received extremely positive feedback from the diehard Army football fanbase, but also those casual fans as well.
But as much as enjoy the feedback, it is safe to say that over the years it is our honor to engage with the parents that we have covered and the various features that fall under this category.
Anyone who follows football will know that this past week was the 2022 NFL Draft and with that historic annual event comes many stories of players, families, coaches, etc.
Needless to say, it is a special moment for these young men who have truly put in the work. Even those highly ranked NFL prospects, who know they may be chosen in the Top 10 of the draft are often brought to tears when their name is called because the dream now has come true on many levels.
And through the players’ tears, there are often the joy, smiles and even tears from the parents, who have been there before that player became “the player”.
This brings us to our GBK Parents' Perspective: Patrick & Desiree Morrison, whose son is Army defensive back Malkelm Morrison and will be signing as a Free Agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.
We had the privilege to catch up with Patrick & Desiree this weekend to bring Malkelm’s Journey To The NFL into context, at least from their perspective.
Aside from their parental duties, both Patrick and Desiree are seasoned professionals. He has 25 years in Healthcare and Diversity and Inclusion, while she is General Counsel of the McDonald’s Corporation for 30 years.
These two have been hugely supportive of their son’s football career, and life in general, so let’s hear what they had to say regarding his journey to the NFL.
GBK Related Articles:
• The Beginning of the Journey: Parents Perspective - Fred & Evay Burrell (4/7/22)
• Ring Ceremony 2021: The Parents’ Perspective (8/29/2021)
• Surreal but yet Real (2020): From The Parents Perspective (4/4/2021)
• The Moment: From the Parents’ Perspective - 2020 Graduation (6/14/2020)
• The Class Of 2017 ... The Moment: From The Parents Perspective (4/26/2017)
• Army-Navy game ... The Moment: From the Parents perspective (12/12/2016)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**