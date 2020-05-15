News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 06:16:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Part 10: Defensive Backs - 2020 Reload or Rebuild?

Don't Miss Out!
Don't Miss Out!
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer
Veteran cornerback Javhari Bourdeau is a mainstay for the Black Knights defense
Veteran cornerback Javhari Bourdeau is a mainstay for the Black Knights defense (GoBlackKnights.com)

Related GBK Articles:- Army Black Knights Football: 2020 Reload or Rebuild?- Part 2: Offensive Line - 2020 Reload or Rebuild?- Part 3: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends - 2020 Reload or Rebuild?- Part 4:...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}