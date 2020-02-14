Part 5: Slotbacks - 2020 Reload or Rebuild?
We continue our GoBlackKnights.com analysis of the rebuild vs reload situation with an early look at the slotback position. In the Army offense the slotbacks are identified as the A-back and the T-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news