WEST POINT, N.Y. –Army West Point Football is represented by seven players on the 2022 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent Team, announced by the organization on Friday morning.

Army sees four first-team selections, C Connor Bishop, LB Andre Carter II , S Marquel Broughton and Tyrell Robinson who was selected as a punt returner. QB Tyhier Tyler, OL Connor Finucane and LB Leo Lowin were named to the second team.

Bishop, the senior team captain was selected this summer to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Second Team. The Holland, Pa. native started all 12 games for the Black Knights at center, playing a vital role in the success of Army's rushing attack, which finished No. 2 in the country rushing for 289.4 yards per game. Army also finished T-2nd with 38 rushing touchdowns.

Carter played in 10 out of 12 games logging 41 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two pass deflections. Carter's signature game came in Week 2 vs. UTSA, recording 2.5 sacks. The Missouri, TX native finishes his West Point career with 20 career sacks good for second on Army's all-time sacks list.

Last season Carter became Army's first AP All-American in 30 years landing on the Third Team. He also was named to Phil Steele's All-American Team (all conferences), landing a spot on the Second Team. Carter has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl where he will prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broughton, the senior two-time team captain enjoyed his best season at West Point, totaling a career high 88 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions, eight passes defensed, three tackles for loss, and forcing two fumbles. His season marked the first time since 2014 (Jeremy Timpf) an Army defender has had 85+ tackles and 3+ INTs in a campaign. He finishes his Army career with seven interceptions, which is T-2nd most by Army defenders in interceptions since 2000, only trailing Donovan Travis, 2008-10, (11). Broughton was a first-team All-Independent Preseason selection this summer as well.

Robinson played in five games logging seven receptions for 135 yards and a TD while also rushing 38 times for 321 yards and a TD. As a punt returner Robinson returned a punt 73 yards for a TD in Week 3 vs. Villanova, marking Army's first punt or kickoff return for a TD since Jeremy Trimble in 2007. He also returned one kickoff for 21 yards. Robinson was a first-team All-Independent Preseason selection at punt returner this summer.

Tyler is awarded with his first appearance on a Phil Steele award list. The senior quarterback rushed for career highs in yards (663), touchdowns (12), yards per carry (4.6) and attempts (143). He also passed 8-for-18 for 301 yards, with two TDs and one INT, averaging 37.6 yards per completion.

This season he had three 100-yard rushing games (Georgia St., Troy, and UMass) and had four multi-rushing TD games (Villanova, Georgia St., UConn and UMass). His 12 rushing TDs ranked T-2nd in the entire FBS by quarterbacks this season. He also became the first Army QB with 10+ rushing TDs since Kelvin Hopkins Jr totaled 17 in 2018. The Newsport News, Va. native finishes his Army career with 24 rushing TDs, T-3rd most by an Army QB, which is also good for T-10th on Army's all-time rushing TD list. For his career Tyler ran 407 times for 1,727 yards (4.2 avg.).

Finucane, a junior offensive lineman started all 12 games across for the Black Knights. The Baton Rouge, La. native started eight contests at right guard and four at right tackle. Last season he started all 13 games across the offensive line.

Lowin, a junior linebacker accumulated 100 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He recorded five games of 10+ tackles, including logging a career-high 16 tackles vs. Navy, which was good enough to be named the Army-Navy Game player of the game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.

With his team-high 100 tackles on the season, he marked the first Army player to surpass 100+ tackles on the season since Cole Christiansen (112) in 2019. Lowin was also one of three FBS players to record 100+ tackles, 3+ sacks and 2+ INTs this year.