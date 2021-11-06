Photo Feature: Army-Air Force Game (11/6)

There are games and then there are games and honestly speaking, the Army Black Knights have had their share of them this year. It was their game on the road against the Badgers of Wisconsin, here the Black Knights came up short 20-14 and who can forget the 70-56 shootout against the then #16 Wake Forest.

Well, there was so much at stake today, as Head Coach Jeff Monken and his Black Knights were taking on Air Force. Yes, the CiC Trophy was at the top of the “What’s At Stake” list and the game itself did not disappoint.

The game was played at the neutral site in front of a packed house at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The first half of the contest was a classic defensive battle, as the teams went into halftime tied, 0-0.

Both offenses picked up the pace in the 2nd half and at the end of regulation, the Black Knights and Falcons were knotted at 14-14

In overtime, Army prevailed, with the final score of 21-14 and retention of the CiC Trophy.

We will have much more on the game in our coverage as GBK Writer Joseph Iacono will break down the contest and the huge win for Army … so stay tuned.

In the meantime, check out the Photo Feature from today’s game.