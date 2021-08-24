 GoBlackKnights - Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Tuesday Practice Session (8/24)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 19:55:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Tuesday Practice Session (8/24)

OLB Cole Mabry in action during Tuesday’s practice
OLB Cole Mabry in action during Tuesday’s practice (Army West Point Athletics)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Army remains in preparation mode as the team moves another step closer to their 2021 season opener on the road against Georgia State.

Today’s practice is in conjunction with classes having started at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Head coach Jeff Monken had his team in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts on what was a bright and hot New York day for a spirited two-hour session.

Here are a few photos from today’s practice session.


Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}