Photo Gallery: Army Black Knights' Tuesday Practice Session (8/24)
Army remains in preparation mode as the team moves another step closer to their 2021 season opener on the road against Georgia State.
Today’s practice is in conjunction with classes having started at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Head coach Jeff Monken had his team in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts on what was a bright and hot New York day for a spirited two-hour session.
Here are a few photos from today’s practice session.
