News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 12:04:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Early National Signing Day for the Army Black Knights

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Celebrate the Holiday with a new subscription to GBK premium today and get a FREE $75 Nike Gift Card

Top Tier OL and Army Commit, Aidan Gaines
Top Tier OL and Army Commit, Aidan Gaines

Overall for the Army Black Knights' staff, yesterday (12/18) was a good day when it came to the talent that put their signature on the Certificate of Admission on the first day of National Signing Day.

Here are a view photos from the various signing evens from Thursday that newest members of the Army football brotherhood provided and as we provide to you.

NSD PHOTO GALLERY


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}