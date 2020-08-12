GoBlackKnights - Photo Gallery: First Day of Full Pad Practice

Photo Gallery: First Day of Full Pad Practice
Despite the continued uncertainty around college football for the 2020 season, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff are looking at every single day with the mindset of business as usual ... unless told otherwise.
As such, the team took the practice field on Tuesday if full football gear for the first time this summer.
Here are a few moments from yesterday's practice.
