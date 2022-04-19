 GoBlackKnights - Army Football Post Spring Practice Video Interviews (4/18)
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-19 05:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Army Football Post Spring Practice Video Interviews (4/18)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Army West Point Athletics)
The Black Knights were back yesterday, as the team recorded their 13th practice of the spring session and brought them closer to April 22nd's Annual Black & Gold Spring Game.

Let's hear from Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with players Cole Talley (Kicker) and Maurice Bellan (Slotback).

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

Kicker, Cole Talley

Slotback, Maurice Bellan

Army Football Spring Practice Schedule

• Thursday, March 24

• Saturday, March 26

• Tuesday, March 29

• Thursday, March 31

• Saturday, April 2

• Tuesday, April 5

• Thursday, April 7

• Friday, April 8

• Saturday, April 9

• Tuesday, April 12

• Thursday, April 14

• Saturday, April 16

Monday, April 18

• Wednesday, April 20

• Friday, April 22 (Spring Game)


