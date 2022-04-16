Post-Army Football Spring Practice Scrimmage (4/16)
The Black Knights were back at this Saturday, as the team recorded their 12th practice of the spring session inside the confines of Michie Stadium.
Let's hear from Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with two up-and-coming players ....
Markel Johnson and Nate Smith.
Army Football Spring Practice Schedule
• Thursday, March 24
• Saturday, March 26
• Tuesday, March 29
• Thursday, March 31
• Saturday, April 2
• Tuesday, April 5
• Thursday, April 7
• Friday, April 8
• Saturday, April 9
• Tuesday, April 12
• Thursday, April 14
• Saturday, April 16
• Monday, April 18
• Wednesday, April 20
• Friday, April 22 (Spring Game)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**