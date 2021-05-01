 GoBlackKnights - Post Black & Gold Spring Game Presser: HC Jeff Monken & Players
Post Black & Gold Spring Game Presser: HC Jeff Monken & Players

Eyes and Camera Lens were on Army Head Coach Jeff Monken on Friday, but there was also the Black & Gold Spring Game
We guess if one were writing the closing chapter of a book called, ‘Oh What A Week in the world of Army Football’, then we would suggest that the empirical exclamation point would be very solid Black & Gold Spring Game, which took place Friday evening at Michie Stadium.

However, the game itself clearly did not supersede the news that came out of Kansas early Friday afternoon, whereby the Jayhawks announced that Lance Leipold would take over the reigns of their program. Of course that was great news for Army fans, because it meant that Jeff Monken would be returning to the helm of the Black Knights’ football program. .

After the spring game, Head Coach Monken, and several players met with the media to discuss a variety of topics, but notable, Monken’s return to West Point or should we say, his not leaving the academy.


Post Black & Gold Spring Game Presser with Coach Monken & Players

