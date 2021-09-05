 GoBlackKnights - Post-Game (9/4): Video Interviews with Riley, Anderson & Carter
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 12:34:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Game (9/4): Video Interviews with Riley, Anderson & Carter

A jubilant couple of Army Black Knights in LB Nate Smith (#44) and OLB Andre Carter (#34)
A jubilant couple of Army Black Knights in LB Nate Smith (#44) and OLB Andre Carter (#34) (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Army’s season opening victory over Georgia State had several players who stepped and answered the bell.

Three of those players were quarterback Christian Anderson, OLB Andre Carter and fullback Tyson Riley.

Here are the post-game interviews with all three players.

Related GBK Article:

Army defeats Georgia State in season opener, 43-10 (9/4)

Fullback Tyson Riley

Quarterback Christian Anderson

OLB Andre Carter

