 Post-Game Presser: Black Knights win over UMass 33-17 on Senior Day
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 08:26:17 -0600') }} football

Post-Game Presser: Black Knights win over UMass 33-17 on Senior Day

"TOUCHDOWN fullback JaKobi Buchanan"
"TOUCHDOWN fullback JaKobi Buchanan" (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
There was plenty of post-game commentary from some of the key players in Army's 33-17 win over visiting UMass on Senior Day.

On hand were OLB, Andre Carter, who currently leads the nation in sacks; Slotback and game-breaker Tyrell Robinson; Hard-hitting safety and captain Cedrick Cunningham; The Bull as in fullback JaKobi Buchanan and Mr. Dependable, Fullback Cade Barnard.

Let's hear what this group of Black Knights had to say.

• OLB, Andre Carter

• RB, Tyrell Robinson

• Safety (Captain) Cedrick Cunningham

• FB JaKobi Buchanan

• FB Cade Barnard

