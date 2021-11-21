Post-Game Presser: Black Knights win over UMass 33-17 on Senior Day

There was plenty of post-game commentary from some of the key players in Army's 33-17 win over visiting UMass on Senior Day. On hand were OLB, Andre Carter, who currently leads the nation in sacks; Slotback and game-breaker Tyrell Robinson; Hard-hitting safety and captain Cedrick Cunningham; The Bull as in fullback JaKobi Buchanan and Mr. Dependable, Fullback Cade Barnard.

Let's hear what this group of Black Knights had to say.

• OLB, Andre Carter

• RB, Tyrell Robinson

• Safety (Captain) Cedrick Cunningham

• FB JaKobi Buchanan

• FB Cade Barnard