Post-Game Presser: Black Knights win over UMass 33-17 on Senior Day
There was plenty of post-game commentary from some of the key players in Army's 33-17 win over visiting UMass on Senior Day.
On hand were OLB, Andre Carter, who currently leads the nation in sacks; Slotback and game-breaker Tyrell Robinson; Hard-hitting safety and captain Cedrick Cunningham; The Bull as in fullback JaKobi Buchanan and Mr. Dependable, Fullback Cade Barnard.
Let's hear what this group of Black Knights had to say.
• OLB, Andre Carter
• RB, Tyrell Robinson
• Safety (Captain) Cedrick Cunningham
• FB JaKobi Buchanan
• FB Cade Barnard
