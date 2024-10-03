PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Post-Practice (10/2) Video Interview with DC, Nate Woody

Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody during last Thursday's game against Temple
Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody during last Thursday's game against Temple (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Heading into Saturday's game on the road versus Tulsa, the Army Black Knights are one of four FBS programs that have not trailed this season. The Black Knights join Texas (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 4), Indiana (No. 23) and Army as the only teams to accomplish this.

Part of the early season success for the 4-0 Black Knights is the defense.

Following yesterday's practice session, Army DC Nate Woody met with the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono to discuss the group’s success, but also prepping for the Tulsa offense.

Let’s check out what the 5th year DC had to say.

