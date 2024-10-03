Heading into Saturday's game on the road versus Tulsa, the Army Black Knights are one of four FBS programs that have not trailed this season. The Black Knights join Texas (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 4), Indiana (No. 23) and Army as the only teams to accomplish this.

Part of the early season success for the 4-0 Black Knights is the defense.

Following yesterday's practice session, Army DC Nate Woody met with the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono to discuss the group’s success, but also prepping for the Tulsa offense.

Let’s check out what the 5th year DC had to say.