Post-Practice (10/30) Interview with Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody

Official Army-Air Force Game (11/2) Fan Prediction Thread
Army begins the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series vs. Air Force. Navy has already beaten Air Force, 34-7 (10/5).
Army has won five of the last seven meetings vs. Air Force (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023).
When fans and the public make note that Army has not trailed in a game at any point this season, very often the first thing that comes to mind is the Black Knights offense, which is No. 1 in the nation in rushing (359.1 yds per game), which also has a QB in Bryson Daily who is receiving Heisman consideration and the list goes on. However, there isn’t any that the aforementioned (not trailed in a game) narrative can be an absolute fact without the quality of play of the Army defense that has been consistent throughout the 2024 football campaign.
That consistency starts with Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and his starting 11 who have started together in each of the Black Knights’ games this year … with the exception of game No. 3 where OLB Chance Keith was out with an injury and replaced by Josiah Banks.
This is a ‘D’that is currently ranked sixth in the country in scoring defense, only allowing only 12.4 points per game. What is equally as impressive is that this group has held their opponents to 14 points or less in seven straight games, starting back to Navy in 2023.
Following yesterday’s practice, Coach Woody met with the media, so let’s listen in.
