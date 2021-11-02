Post-Practice (11/1) Presser with Cockrill, Alston, Kolinchak & Lowin

It is countdown to Army vs. Air Force at Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, as the academy rivalry which began in 1959 is back at it.

Air Force holds an advantage in the series 37-17-1. However, the Black Knights have won 3 of the last 4 games in this heated rivalry. So we anticipate this to be an all out football battle on Saturday.

That was we think, but let’s hear from Captain and DL, Nolan Cockrill; WR Isaiah Alston; OL Mason Kolinchak & LB Leon Lowin, who all chimed in after 11/1 practice session.